MoU between the AU Commission and Ecobank Foundation will Enhance Leadership and Development in the Public Sector

The African Union Commission and ECOBANK Foundation on Monday, 12 December 2016 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sector in Africa.

The agreement will see ECOBANK Foundation in collaboration with the African Union Commission, contributing to the development and delivery of the Leadership Development Program, with the aim of providing African civil servants with leadership development program, transforming public-sector service delivery through performance-driven contracting and Gender equality and women empowerment through procurement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Commissioner Infrastructure and Energy, H.E. Dr. Elham Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim, underscored the importance of the event: “This signing ceremony marks a key milestone in enhancing cooperation between the AU and the ECOBANK Foundation for the achievement of the mandate of the African Union Commission on capacity building, “ she stated.

On her part, the Group Executive, Human Resources & Corporate Affairs & CEO, Ecobank Foundation, Julie Essiam, welcomed the AU's continued commitment strengthening capacity building across the continent. She assured the international community that the commitments entered into under the MoU will be carefully implemented.

The MoU will support the effort of the Commission in aligning its capacity building programs, facilitate interdepartmental collaborations on the capacity building interventions avail the cost-sharing framework that are complimentary to the joint intervention contained in the MoU.