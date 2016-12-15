Appoint experienced hands, not ‘babies with sharp teeth’ – Prof Adei

A former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has advised President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, to appoint more experienced hands as ministers in his government rather than exuberant youth with no experience.

He argued that the country's current economic challenges require more experienced persons to manage it.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, Professor Adei said, “I think that there is plenty of room for youth in technical work, but much of the cabinet type of level requires a lot of wisdom. I wouldn't expect too many young people there. I'm talking about those below 45. Many of them will not be in cabinet position, but they will be in very relevant technical positions. I expect one or two of them but at this stage of Ghana's development, I don't expect a lot of them. They should be there as the technical advisers and not the decision makers.”

“We saw these babies with sharp teeth and other things and they nearly ruined our country and destroyed our culture with impunity and disrespect,” he added.

'Appoint ministers beyond NPP members'

Prof. Adei further called on the President-elect to look beyond members of the NPP in appointing his ministers.

He believes that there are competent persons outside the NPP who could effectively serve in government.

“For certain areas, you must go out. Not many of them, you need to get a top person. For instance, when we started the petroleum ministry, Armah Kofi-Buah and the rest what did he know about petroleum? You go to a Ghanaian who is at the top and knows how to manage things for the sake of Ghana.”

He said professionals in various fields should be appointed to serve in relevant offices in government without consideration of their political affiliation.

'Akufo-Addo meets NPP NEC over appointments'

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to present a list of proposed ministers to serve in his government to the New Patriotic Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) today [Thursday].

The party will also in turn present some names to the President-elect for deliberations.

But ahead of this, some Ghanaians have begun speculating and suggesting names for some ministerial positions.

Member of Parliament-elect for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and former Minister under the erstwhile John Kufour administration Alan Kyeremanteng, are among those tipped as likely ministerial appointees to serve in the new government.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana