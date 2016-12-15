Khartoum - “Include me at your table”, solidarity in Sudan begins in the kitchen

In Sudan solidarity sits around a table. The cycle of diplomacy of solidarity initiatives announced by the Italian Embassy to celebrate the “First Week of Italian Cuisine in the World” continues. The next project promoted by the Italian Development Cooperation Agency (AICS) and the Italian Embassy in Khartoum will be “Includimi a tavola” (“Include me at your table”). The event will feature four disabled girls from the Khartoum Dar Almustakbel female orphanage, who participated in the Italian cooking courses organised by the Embassy a few weeks ago and held by Chef Flavia Pantaleo.

Through this diplomacy of solidarity initiative, and to assure the continuity of this charitable project, the Italian Embassy partnered with the AICS Khartoum, which promotes social inclusion and provides disabled people, especially minors and orphans, fair access to goods and services through the project “Promoting and protecting the rights of disabled orphan children in the city of Khartoum”. After the courses, the girls attended several events organised in the kitchen of Casa d’Italia – the residence of the Italian Ambassador – in which they learned the basics of Italian culinary art and experimented making traditional Italian recipes. The cycle of lessons ended with a dinner at Casa d’Italia, serving the dishes joyously prepared by the girls. “’Include me at your table’ results from the synergy between public entities, such as the Italian Embassy and the AICS, and private players: an integrated action under the guidance of institutions, along the path of human and social development,” said Italian Ambassador Fabrizio Lobasso. He went on: “These activities, which received enthusiastic feedback from Sudanese institutions, represented an important action in Italy’s integrated promotion and awareness-raising activities aimed at the social inclusion of disabled people. We hope that other Embassies in Sudan, which we have sensitised, might repeat the initiative. We have already received excellent signals in this sense: solidarity is a marvellously contagious virus!” the Ambassador concluded.