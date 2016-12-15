Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
President John Dramani Mahama has been voted out in the just ended election and he will be leaving office and handing over to President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.
The President during his tenure built massive infrastructure across the country. Although some have argued that Ghanaians will not ‘eat’ infrastructure, some have also praised him for themassive development the country has enjoyed under his leadership.
To join those praising the President is his daughter, Farida Gyamfua Mahama who has, in a write-up praised her father for changing and transforming the lives of Ghanaians.
The emotional write-up which was shared on the President’s Instagram page to express her love for her father and tell him of the need to take heart and not let the defeat weigh him down reads
“I have faith in my daddy, God has faith in my daddy. Daddy has worked so hard to change lives and transform Ghana, he has done so many things, schools, roads. He has done all the things he needs to do not to say even more. He has done his best and that is the important thing”.
President John Dramani Mahama is expected to deliver the state of the Nation Address after which he will hand over on January 7 to the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Akufo-Addo.