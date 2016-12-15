The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 15 December 2016 11:11 CET

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father

By www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana
President John Mahama and his daughter, Farida Gyamfua Mahama
President John Mahama and his daughter, Farida Gyamfua Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has been voted out in the just ended election and he will be leaving office and handing over to President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President during his tenure built massive infrastructure across the country. Although some have argued that Ghanaians will not ‘eat’ infrastructure, some have also praised him for themassive development the country has enjoyed under his leadership.

To join those praising the President is his daughter, Farida Gyamfua Mahama who has, in a write-up praised her father for changing and transforming the lives of Ghanaians.

The emotional write-up which was shared on the President’s Instagram page to express her love for her father and tell him of the need to take heart and not let the defeat weigh him down reads

“I have faith in my daddy, God has faith in my daddy. Daddy has worked so hard to change lives and transform Ghana, he has done so many things, schools, roads. He has done all the things he needs to do not to say even more. He has done his best and that is the important thing”.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to deliver the state of the Nation Address after which he will hand over on January 7 to the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

To have a 3 or 4 hour talk show on air and invite politicians to argue and speak against each other, to me, is a disgrace.
By: Bernard Avle
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img