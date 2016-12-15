Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father

President John Dramani Mahama has been voted out in the just ended election and he will be leaving office and handing over to President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President during his tenure built massive infrastructure across the country. Although some have argued that Ghanaians will not ‘eat’ infrastructure, some have also praised him for themassive development the country has enjoyed under his leadership.

To join those praising the President is his daughter, Farida Gyamfua Mahama who has, in a write-up praised her father for changing and transforming the lives of Ghanaians.

The emotional write-up which was shared on the President’s Instagram page to express her love for her father and tell him of the need to take heart and not let the defeat weigh him down reads