5 Ways To Get Rid Of Guests Who Overstay Their Welcome

It's normal in Nigeria for you to organise a party and some of your guests sleep over. There is nothing wrong with that. If you don't want to lodge them in one of the best hotels in Lagos , they have to sleep in your home. But what if your guest takes advantage of your magnanimity and extends their stay? This can be very discomforting because you would be in a dilemma on how to get rid your guest who has overstayed their welcome. In addition, you don't want to annoy them and still stay friends even after getting rid of them. So, if you don't know what to do, Jumia Travel , shares smart ways to get rid of guests who have overstayed their welcome.

Make time part of the invitation

They say prevention is better than cure. This mantra can also apply here. If you don't want a guest to overstay, you should state it clearly the time the party is going to start and end. This will prevent any friend from thinking of staying. But this may not apply to family relatives. But it's not a bad idea to include it in the invitation card.



Give them chores

Like Chinua Achebe said in his book that if a guest has stayed more than 3 days in your home, give him a hoe to farm. This is because he's no long a guest. So, if you want to get rid of that guest, you can subtly give them chores. They won't be happy with this and before you know they are on their way to their home.

Fake having to travel

This is quite drastic but it will definitely work. But you have to do this in agreement with your spouse. You can inform the guest a night before that you are traveling and you can't leave them. They have no choice than to leave.

Make the home boring

There is a level of boredom that will be unbearable for any unwelcomed guests. You may decide not to switch on the generator in the night and not subscribe to your pay TV when it's subscription expires. In fact, you can even refuse to play music or watch music. This should send a signal to the guest that he has to leave.

Tell them directly

This is probably the best option for you but the most difficult. You have to just summon the courage and tell them that it's time for them to leave.