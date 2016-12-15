I Want To Talk To My Girl – JB Killer

Daniel Asiedu, the 19-year-old man being tried for the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the slain Abuakwa North MP, has requested the Accra Central District Court to assist him to connect with his girlfriend.

According to him, the court should make an order for the release of his mobile phone confiscated by the police during his arrest.

Daniel, aka Sexy Don Don, stated that the phone which is currently in the custody of the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), should be given to his girlfriend to enable him speak to her.

He claimed that the last time he spoke with his girlfriend was about eight months ago.

The accused person, who is in the dock with one Vincent Booso aka Junior Agogo, further told the court, presided over by Stephen Owusu, that he does not get soap and toiletries to use.

The magistrate told Daniel Asiedu – whose lawyer, Augustines Obuor, was not in court yesterday – that the phone he was urging the court to release to him is no more in the custody of the police.

Mr. Owusu explained that the phone is part of the evidence the prosecution would use to support its case.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Superintendent Francis Baah, told the court that the prosecution had forwarded some specific details the Attorney General had requested to the state prosecutor.

On that, the judge said he was hopeful the AG would expedite action on whatever it was doing in respect of the case.

The prosecutor promised to chase the docket at the AG's office.

Mr Owusu wondered why the prosecution had allowed Junior Agogo's hair to be bushy.

When questioned, the accused said he does not have access to a barber at the place where he's kept.

The investigator, when questioned by the Mr. Owusu, said the issue of Junior Agogo's bushy hair had not been brought to his attention.

Hearing continues on December 28, 2016.

The two are standing trial over the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, fondly called JB.

Sexy Don Don has been slapped with the charge of murder while Agogo faces the charge of abetment of crime contrary to his earlier charge of conspiracy to murder.

In the case of Vincent Booso, the prosecution held that at about 1:00 am on February 9, this year at Shaishie, East Legon in Accra, he abetted Daniel Asiedu to commit murder.

Daniel, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of the MP.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

[email protected]