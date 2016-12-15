Kpone-Katamanso DCE Dies

THE DISTRICT Chief Executive (DCE) of the Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly (KKDA) in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Antiaye E. Tetteh, has passed on.

The 69-year-old man was reported to have died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Tuesday after serving at the assembly for barely eight years.

He left behind three wives and 16 children.

One of the wives, Hajia Aisha Antiaye, who confirmed her husband's demise to DAILY GUIDE, claimed that he was taken ill and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital on Saturday where he was on admission until his sudden death on Tuesday.

Alhaji Antiaye was the former chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) before he was appointed the DCE of the KKDA, when the district was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

Alhaji Tetteh early was said to have written a resignation letter to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development this year because his heath was deteriorating but he was asked to wait until he was replaced.

From Vincent Kubi, Kpone