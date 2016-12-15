Nana Storms Manhyia

Nana Akufo-Addo addressing the Otumfuo and the people of Manhyia at the gathering

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over his electoral victory, reiterating his readiness and commitment to fulfill all the campaign promises to better the lives of Ghanaians.

According to him, the Asantehene played a significant role which resulted in his massive electoral victory; therefore it was prudent that he and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) kingpins come to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to express their appreciation to the great king, sub-chiefs and the people.

“Otumfuo, I do appreciate all your invaluable support, encouragement and wise counsel over the years, which played a huge role in helping me to win the December 7 presidential election,” the elated Nana Akufo-Addo stated yesterday amid ecstatic shouts from a charged crowd at the Awukudae programme.

He was accompanied by key party people, like vice president-elect, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia; acting NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay; Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako; Manhyia South MP, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo and the Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, among others.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is from the Oyoko clan, recounted how he solicited the blessing and support of Otumfuo – who is the head of the Oyoko clan in the country- during the campaign season, acknowledging that indeed, Otumfuo responded positively to his (Nana's) passionately appeal.

Support

The president-elect also appealed to the Asantehene to continue to give him wise counsel and support in diverse ways so that his incoming NPP government would deliver to make life comfortable for the ordinary Ghanaian.

He stated that he knows the Asantehene's worth both locally and internationally, therefore the unflinching support of Otumfuo is crucially needed so that the NPP government could succeed.

Nana Addo added that he was counting on the entire Asanteman for his administration to succeed.

Asanteman

The president-elect also expressed his gratitude to the people in the Ashanti Region for always standing firmly by him since the 2008 election, indicating that he would make sure that the region and the rest of the country experience massive development during his presidency.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, S.K. Boafo, also stated categorically that Nana Akufo-Addo appreciates the massive support that he had enjoyed from the people of the region and the Asantehene over the years.

Mr Boafo said the Asantehene wholeheartedly blessed Nana Akufo-Addo when he visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and requested for Otumfuo's support three months ago, stressing that “Otumfuo's spiritual blessings helped Nana Akufo-Addo to win the elections.”

Dark Attire

Significantly, Nana Akufo-Addo and his powerful delegation were dressed in black attire when they visited the palace to show their support for the Asantehene, who is mourning the death of his mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem, the late Asantehemaa.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi