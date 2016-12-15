He Has Found His Voice

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), lost his voice during the reign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to whose government he owes his appointment.

He has now retrieved it, but does not appear to use it to champion the cause of peace: he is rather using his vocal chords to deepen the schism that is threatening the cohesion of mother Ghana.

At the time Ghanaians wanted him to speak out, he spoke out so discordantly that he left his listeners seeking appropriate words to describe his skewed observations.

Finding his voice only when the NPP is being presented, mendaciously though, as the villain, speaks so much about the man under review.

His voice was intermittent in the heady days of the NDC and even then mostly generalizing when it was glaring that for instance it was Nii Lante Vanderpuye's boys who were assaulting their NPP counterparts as in the case of the Odododiodoo scenario.

Where he spoke at all, the selectiveness underlying the utterance stripped it of deference. Such feature being exhibited by a man with a collar around his neck is most unbecoming.

We have been constrained to return to a vexed subject. The factor triggering this commentary is somewhat different from the previous ones. With a higher nonsense level this could not have been more incensing.

We said it in a previous editorial that we condemn any act of indiscipline perpetrated by any person, regardless of religious or political affiliation.

It is with this lens that we regard previous acts of hooliganism which originated from NDC hoodlums across the country.

We recall the loud silence from the NPC when these deadly acts were being played out around the country.

The council was compelled to issue statements condemning the rampaging NDC/land guard acts rather lamely almost useless, we can bet.

These crooks were informally above the law – the police unable to apprehend them.

Those who managed to report them to the Police were either told to go and bring them or to come and tell the law enforcement agents when they spotted them.

Today, the NPC boss has decided to descend unusually hard on the NPP, putting the blame squarely on them for the patches of acts of indiscipline in selected parts of the country.

Yesterday, the man of God was not the Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante we knew before the NDC lost the polls: he now fires with surgical precision because the NPP has been set up by NDC experts to be the aggressors in an imaginary game of attacks.

We have heard about the Fiapre toll booth story; one of many seeking to paint the NPP black.

It was an old local story originating from a period long before the election yet the NDC have found in it a handy tool to throw into their propaganda pot.

Two men were reported to have fought: one of them dying eventually; the factor having nothing to do with politics – a police source has revealed.

It is unfortunate that the man of God who now wants to be relevant has jumped into a fray which is so slippery he has fallen and could have suffered a fracture.