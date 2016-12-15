My constituency waiting for dams, $1M from Nana Addo – NDC MP

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Mion in the Northern Region, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, has urged his fellow National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs for the next Parliament to hold the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) accountable for all its promises.

With some simmering tension within the NDC following its defeat in the 2016 general elections and ceding of the Majority in parliament, Mr. Aziz said the NDC must focus to effectively keep the NPP in check.

“I have about 202 villages in Mion, Nana Addo and the NPP promised one village, one dam. It is my expectation that by the end of Nana Addo's first term, I expect 202 dams in my constituency,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Aziz further conveyed some skepticism of the NPP's major promises including the promise of $1 million dollars for every constituency.

“Let's see how they will be able to squeeze out 275 million dollars for every constituency every year when they are cutting taxes, not borrowing and abolishing taxes.”

“We are looking forward to a lot of goodies from Nana Addo and the NPP. At least, I know for sure that by December 2020, there would be a factor established and running in Mion. I would have gotten the 202 dams done,” Mr. Aziz indicated.

Notable Nana Addo promises

As part of plans to industrialise and transform the Ghanaian economy, the NPP Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that his government plans to help establish a factory in each of the 216 districts across the country if he wins the 2016 elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to establish one dam in every village in the northern part of the country to boost agriculture through a well-planned irrigation policy and create another region from the Western Region, should he emerge winner in the December polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises have however been met by questions of feasibility and criticism from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the party largely accusing him of pandering for votes.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana