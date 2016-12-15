The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 15 December 2016 07:07 CET

Nana Addo thanks Otumfuo, Asanteman [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo, has reaffirmed his resolve to fulfill promises he made to Ghanaians prior to his election to the highest position in the country.

Dr. Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with the Asantehene.

Addressing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asanteman Council, and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo called for support in his bid to turn the fortunes of the country around.

He also assured he will not disappoint Ghanaians who have trusted him with their mandate.

“I will fulfill all that I have promised to do. Our message is simple, we came to thank Asanteman for all that you have done for us and we pray that you continue to support us. Help me so that my presidency benefits not only Asanteman but all Ghanaians. And I thank you for the warmth reception.”

Nana Addo was accompanied by his vice, Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia and other bigwigs of the NPP.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

The root of your trouble is not what you do but what you are! You sin because you are a sinner.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img