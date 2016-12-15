Nana Addo thanks Otumfuo, Asanteman [Photos]

President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo, has reaffirmed his resolve to fulfill promises he made to Ghanaians prior to his election to the highest position in the country.

Dr. Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with the Asantehene.

Addressing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asanteman Council, and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday, Nana Akufo-Addo called for support in his bid to turn the fortunes of the country around.

He also assured he will not disappoint Ghanaians who have trusted him with their mandate.

“I will fulfill all that I have promised to do. Our message is simple, we came to thank Asanteman for all that you have done for us and we pray that you continue to support us. Help me so that my presidency benefits not only Asanteman but all Ghanaians. And I thank you for the warmth reception.”

Nana Addo was accompanied by his vice, Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia and other bigwigs of the NPP.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

