University of Education, Winneba pursues excellence; Introduces new programs

The University of Education, Winneba has introduced new programmes as part of its quest to promote academic excellence.

At the 21st Congregation of the University, the Vice-chancellor, Professor Mawutor Avoke, said the University intends to introduce even more programmes to improve teacher education in the country.

“We have introduced the M.Phil. program (early Childhood Education) and other programs such as Masters in Agriculture Education, Masters in Environment and Occupational Health, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources, BSc in Agric Business Management and Entrepreneurship, BSc in Chemistry Education and BSc in Information and Communication and Technology (ICT). These programs are heavily subscribed,” he said.

Prof. Avoke said the university has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University Collage Capital (UCC) in Denmark where exchange programmes would be done between the two universities. He explained the MOU expanded the existing agreement between the two institutions to accommodate inbound and outbound mobility of students and faculty.

“The University of Education, Winneba Vice Chancellor has had some students from the College of Technology Education in Kumasi who were in Swedru on the UEW and Hamistad University exchange programme. We are expected to receive three students from Hamistad University next year as part of the MOU exchange programme.

The Vice Chancellor revealed some efforts the University has also been making to make it a University with a worldwide acclaim.

“The University as a pace setter for Distance Education in Ghana is the first University to mount its Distance Education Course Materials as DE Application on Google Play Store for easy access by its distance students. The Application is user-friendly with unique features such as video conferencing, fora, chats, assignments, among others, and will make tutorial materials accessible as well as enhance student’s learning,”

The chancellor of the University of Education Winneba, Alhaji Asuma Banda asked the government to make job opportunities a priority for graduates in the country.

A total of 8,578 students were awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates. The event saw the graduation of 8,578 students at various levels: 927 Postgraduate students, 4,789 Bachelor of Education students; 2,779 Diploma and 83 certificate students.