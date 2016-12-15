150 International University Students Meet With Danish Senior Executives At A Talent Conference In Denmark

KWABENA ABABIO ADWABOUR, 25, from GHANA recently had a unique experience at a global talent conference in Denmark. As a member of an exclusive community of dedicated, international young students, he got the chance to discuss global career opportunities in Denmark with high-level executives from Danish global companies.

On 12th December, a group of 150 selected international students, currently living and studying in Denmark, attended the talent conference at the headquarters of Arla Foods, the 4th largest dairy company in the world.

The young talents had the opportunity to personally meet senior executives from global Danish businesses like Arla, Mærsk, Momondo, COWI, Unity Technologies and Systematic. One of the talented young people was KWABENA ABABIO ADWABOUR from KUMASI who is studying INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES AND COMMUNICATION STUDIES at ROSKILDE UNIVERSITY in Denmark.

” It was an honor to meet the open-minded, innovative and very experienced company representatives. It tells a lot about Denmark as a society that values a low hierarchy so I, as a student, can encounter all these influential executives from international companies in such an informal environment”, says KWABENA ABABIO ADWABOUR.

KWABENA ABABIO ADWABOUR is part of the Youth Goodwill Ambassadors of Denmark, a global talent and career development program in Denmark. Since 2012 a community of more than 800 young professionals using their network to create global cooperation and future career opportunities in Denmark while studying and living in the country.

The Danish global companies present at the talent conference 12th December are interested in meeting and getting to know the 150 young students, who originates from 63 different countries in the world. “We are in the global market place and therefore we need talents with a global mindset – aiming for a career in a global environment,” says Natalie Knight, Arla’s Chief Financial Officer, who will join the event.

Connecting countries and business on a personal level

But why organize a matchmaking event between young global talents and Danish global businesses? “Highly-skilled international staff are coveted, and there is fierce competition for them. Greater Copenhagen and Denmark is attractive and known on the global scene for our innovative businesses, our values and life quality, but we are also a small country who needs to be proactive in the global competition,” says Claus Lønborg, CEO of Copenhagen Capacity, who’s ambition is to connect international talents with Danish businesses to create growth and innovation in the Danish society for the future.

Youth Goodwill Ambassadors of Denmark

The Youth Goodwill Ambassador Program was founded by Copenhagen Capacity in close collaboration with the Copenhagen Goodwill Ambassador Corps and in partnership with all 8 universities across Denmark.

