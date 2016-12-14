Two arraigned for possessing narcotic drugs

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA - Two persons were on Tuesday put before an Accra Circuit Court for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

Louis Golo, labourer and Wisdom Kpogli, driver, were arrested on October 16 at KICC, Baatsonaa, Accra with two and a quarter compressed parcels of narcotic drugs.

Louis pleaded guilty with explanation and was convicted on his own plea while Wisdom pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of 10,000 with two sureties.

The court, however, deferred sentence of Louis to December 29 for the Criminal and Investigative Department to ensure the substance was tested.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that Louis and Wisdom live in the same room.

He said on October 16, at about 2300 hours, the Baatsonaa Police Patrol Team had a tip-off that the two had in their possession plant substances believed to be narcotic drugs at Baatsonaa Kiosk Estate area.

He said the Police Patrol Team was dispatched to the area and Louise was arrested while Wisdom escaped.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said a search conducted in their room revealed the two and a quarter compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drug.

He told the court that Wisdom was later arrested upon a tip-off.

