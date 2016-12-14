NPP paraphernalia business booms, sellers happy

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA - Traders who deal in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia continue to enjoy good sales one week after the December 7 general election.

Some sellers on the streets of Accra have expressed excitement over the sudden rise in the patronage of their wares.

They said business was becoming increasingly profitable as hundreds of supporters of the NPP whose presidential candidate won the slot poured out in their numbers to buy the party flags, T-shirts, hats, handkerchiefs, wrist watches, necklaces and stickers.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, six days after the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President- elect.

Kwabena Kwarteng Ameyaw, one of the sellers in Dansoman, told the GNA that prior to the announcement of the election results business was slow.

Edward Kwaakye Yiadom, a seller at Osu, said; 'Shortly after the declaration I made a sale of GHÈ¼340.00, out of which I got a profit of GHÈ¼100.00.

"Now no one is even requesting for NDC or CPP's paraphernalia."

Adwoa Adu Gyamfi, a trader at Kantamanto, said business had shot up drastically since the declaration of the election results.

Except for a few who told the GNA that they got their materials from the political party, majority of the supporters said they bought theirs from the streets.

Isaac Kyeremeh, a party supporter, said for the victory of the party he would not have bought any of the materials as he had no money.

'In fact, I borrowed money to buy this hat and handkerchief. It feels good to be seen as a supporter of the winning party," he said.

Akosua Yeboah, who was spotted at a chop bar at Dansoman wearing an NPP party T-shirt on a pair of blue jeans trousers, said she bought six of the T-shirts for her children immediately after the victory.

Similarly, Sadik Mohammed, who lives at Mamprobi, said he also bought 10 of the T-shirts for his family on Saturday.

Some churches on Sunday were full to capacity with some NPP supporters clad in party colours to sing and praise God for His mercies that have seen the nation through a successful election.

