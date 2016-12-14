Six women from Central Region in the next Parliament

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 14, GNA - Six of the 16 women who contested for the 23 parliamentary seats in the Central Region have gotten the nod to be in the next Parliament.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) all presented five female candidates each, the Progressive People's Party (PPP), had three, the Convention People's Party (CPP), two with the National Democratic Party (NDP) presenting one each.

Two incumbent women Members of Parliament (MP), Mrs Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East and Mrs Pokua Sawyerr, Agona East retained their seats.

The four new entrants include Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi of the NPP, in Cape Coast North Constituency election to beat her main contender, Mr Kobby Akyeampong of the NDC.

Madam Abena Duruwaa Mensah of the NPP wrestled beat the incumbent MP, Mr Samuel Ambre of the NDC in Assin North.

Naana Eyiah of the NPP beat the incumbent NDC MP for Gomoa Central, Ms Rachel Appoh, whilst Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison of the NPP to beat Charles Obeng Inkoom, the incumbent MP to win Agona West.

Mrs Hannah Tetteh, Minister of foreign Affairs Awutu Senya seat was snatched by George Andah.

The nationwide figure of women who won a place in parliament increased from 29 in 2012 to 35 of which 12 are held by the NDC and 23 by NPP.

The figures though represented an increase, still fell short of the 30 per cent mark activists at the Beijing Conference of 1995 deemed satisfactory.

GNA