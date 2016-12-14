President-Elect spells-out vision for Ghana

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-Elect, has pledged a different kind of government for Ghana, saying he is heading an Executive that governs in the national interest, not for private gain.

'Ghana deserves the best. My vision for Ghana is of an optimistic, self-confident and prosperous nation with a strong and thriving democratic society in which mutual trust and economic opportunities exist for all, irrespective of their background.

'My government will place people at its centre. Their hopes and their concerns will drive its policies and priorities. I promise to build a Ghana that works and gives each and every one of us the opportunity to improve our lives.

'A Ghana that works for us and our families, not just for the rich and powerful,' Nana Akufo-Addo said in a Forward captured in the Party's Election 2016 Manifesto, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: 'I will be a President for all Ghanaians. Whatever your region, your tribe, your gender, your status, or your religion, I will serve you all.

'I will champion your cause with the help of the Almighty God.

He said everyday he woke up as President his consideration would be what is best for the country 'we all love and what will improve the lives of all our people'.

Nana Akufo- Addo said he had an unshakeable faith in Ghana, the Black Star of Africa, and under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party, had a bright future, a future that would be secured by the enterprise, creativity, and hard work of the Ghanaian people.

He called on Ghanaians to join him, so together, 'we can build a country where, if you show up, step up, and work hard, you will have your fair share of its wealth, and be fairly rewarded for your hard work'.

'A country in which hard work pays, and cutting corners does not. A country in which, no matter where you come from, you will be rewarded based on merit, not on whom-you-know-basis.

'A country in which every young person can hope, and aspire, and reach his or her fullest potential, right here in Ghana.

'I have dedicated my life to public service to change Ghana for good as President, with the help of the Almighty God.'

Nana Akufo-Addo noted: 'I have seen the pain and sacrifices made by ordinary Ghanaians everyday - by the farmer who struggles to feed his family and send his children to school, but does not know, whether having made that sacrifice to pay the bills, his children will even be able to get a job at the end of their studies.

'By the mother of the sick child, who has to walk miles on the dusty road to the clinic to get medicine only to be turned away because the clinic will not accept her National Health Insurance Scheme card and she has no money to pay.

'By the young man and woman who, through no fault of their own, have had to drop out of school and cannot find a way out of life's difficulties.'

Nana Akufo-Addo observed that he had noticed the young man who, because of financial circumstances at home, never had the opportunity to go to school and was now sleeping rough on the streets of Accra.

He said he had seen the youth who worked hard at school, or the university, but still cannot find a job when they leave.

'They become street hawkers and even open roadside shops, but find they struggle to survive because the falling cedi raises the costs of their goods. Their shops also close because they cannot afford electricity bills.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: 'I have also seen that young woman whose wages can barely cover her transport fares to and from work and her share of the one bedroom she shares with her friend, and by the Kayayei who have no opportunities or shelter and are forced to sleep on the streets of our cities.

'It is for these people that I contested for the Presidency - for ordinary Ghanaians who have been betrayed by a government that does not care. It is to them that my Government will be dedicated to.'

GNA