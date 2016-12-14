MUSIGA congratulates Nana Akufo Addo

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA - The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, for emerging the victor in the December polls.

Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, the President of MUSIGA, said Nana Addo's victory was an expression of the will of Ghanaians after a keenly contested election.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kuffuor said: 'On behalf of the music industry and the entire creative arts sector, I would like to convey our warmest felicitations and look forward to a continued growth of the creative arts sector in general and the music industry in particular."

He referred to an interaction between the Creative Arts Industry and Nana Addo at his residence where the President elect assured the creative arts practitioners of his intention to ensure that the sector was developed to exploit the immense business opportunities it holds.

Obour said: 'It is essential in the post-election era for all Ghanaians to support the President-elect to chart a progressive and meaningful path for the continued development of the country as a whole.'

The MUSIGA President also called on Ghanaians to avoid acts of violence to ensure that the peaceful election was not marred by any post-election violence.

MUSIGA also commended President John Dramani Mahama and Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the outgoing Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, for their support for the Creative Arts Industry and the music industry in particular.

The MUSIGA President said they would cherish the fond memories they shared with both President Mahama and Mrs Ofosu-Adjare at the various events of the union such as the MUSIGA Grand Ball and Ghana Music Week.

He said it was the union's prayer that the incoming sector minister would continue key projects started by the current administration such as the passage of the Creative Arts Scheme for the establishment of the Creative Arts Council.

MUSIGA engaged in numerous activities to promote a peaceful and credible election and ensure peace before, during and after.

The MUSIGA Peace initiative dubbed 'Using Music as a Tool for National Cohesion during Election 2016' was sponsored by STAR Ghana with support from Midland Savings and Loans.

