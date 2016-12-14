Ho Central NDC drops 9k votes

Ho, Dec. 14, GNA - The Ho Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dropped 9,000 popular votes in the December 7 general elections, winning only 53,117 votes against 62,000 in the 2012 presidential polls.

The 2016 figure represents 89.21 per cent of the total valid votes cast but fell short of the Party's target of 80,000 votes out of the more than 95,000 electoral roll.

The Constituency therefore only managed 47,129 popular votes ahead of the opposition's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against a campaign for 'All the votes' for President John Dramani Mahama.

In 2012, the Constituency with its 62,000 votes recorded the second highest absolute figures for President Mahama and the NDC, after Ketu South.

Mr Ferg Afedo, Ho Central Constituency Chairman, NDC, said 'the low turnout was far below our expectation.'

