NDC Van involved in an accident

Half-Assini, W/R, Dec 14, GNA - The Jomoro Constituency of the National Democracy Congress Party Van was on Monday burnt to ashes when it got involved in an accident resulting in the death of two people.

The Mahindra Pick-up with Registration Number VR-4042-15 hit a Motorbike with registration number M - 16-AS - 1880 at the outskirt of Tikobo No. 1 resulting in the death of Emmanuel Atobrah, 26, rider and Elliott Mochiah, 22, pillion rider.

The Jomoro District Police Crime Officer, ASP Charles Mensah who made this known to the GNA at Half-Assini on Tuesday said the Vehicle was travelling from Ellenda to Tikobo No.1 at about 1730 hours on Monday.

The Crime Officer said due to the on-going tarring of Tikobo No. 1 to Ellenda road network, motorists plying the road were made to use a single lane for both going and on-coming vehicles.

He explained that the Mahindra vehicle which negotiated a sharp curve and ascended a hill, about a kilometre to Tikobo No.1, spotted the Motorbike on its way to Ellenda, in the same lane.

ASP Mensah said the driver on seeing the Motorbike attempted to swerve into its lane to pave way for the Motorbike but unfortunately it over turned due to the loose chippings and hit the Motorbike in the process.

He said the deceased who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the Eikwe Catholic Hospital for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the occupants of the vehicle were also sent to the Siloam Gospel Clinic at Bonyere Junction, where the driver and one Kwame Ennor were treated and discharged whiles one Lydia Ackah Afibah was still on admission and responding to treatment.

He said the bodies have been deposited at the Half-Assini Government Hospital for autopsy.

GNA