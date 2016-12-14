Nana Akufo-Addo pledges to keep faith with Ghanaians

By Sampson Adu-Poku /Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 14, GNA - The President-elect, Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo- Addo, has pledged to keep faith with Ghanaians by working hard to meet their expectations.

He gave the assurance that the nation under his watch would work for everybody.

This was when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his Manhyia Palace Kumasi.

Accompanying him were Alhaji Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia, his Vice, national and regional officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), sitting and newly elected Members of Parliament.

Nana Akufo-Addo was at the Palace to thank the King for his good counsel and support during the election campaign.

This came exactly one week after the presidential and parliamentary polls that saw him and his party swept to comfortable victory.

The visit also coincided with the celebration of the 'Awukudae', a sacred day on the Asante calendar.

The President-elect stated that he was not going to disappoint and that he would deliver on his election campaign promises.

He acknowledged that the task ahead was enormous but said with the support, cooperation and prayers of the people every challenge would be surmounted to make things better for all.

The presence of Nana Akufo-Addo drew a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters of the NPP to the Palace.

This was to be expected as people in the Ashanti Region have traditionally remained loyal to the party of the President-elect and the euphoria of the election victory.

He expressed his deep appreciation to the Kumasi Traditional Council for the role it played to make the just ended polls peaceful and successful.

In keeping with the Asante tradition, the Asantehene, does not make public statements on sacred days such as the 'Awukudae' and 'Akwasidae'.

He only sits in state for people to pay homage to him.

GNA