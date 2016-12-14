Where’s Koku Anyidoho? He Should Get Out Of The Rat Hole And Come - Baako Rants

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has thrown a challenge to the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho to come out of his "rat hole" and rain abuse on Ghanaians again.

Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Kweku Baako dared Mr Anyidoho to stop hiding and show the same kind of arrogance that he exhibited prior to the 2016 elections.

Mr. Baako alluded to some disparaging remarks the NDC Dep Gen Secretary made about the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, multiple award-winning Presenter of Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Kwami Sefa Kayi and himself.

According to him, Mr. Anyidoho simply flew off the handle and run amok, launching blistering verbal attacks on anyone he perceived to be anti-government, and so wondered why he's suddenly gone on hibernation from the public view just a week after the general polls.

“Where’s Koku Anyidoho? I’ve heard he’s in a rat hole. Hiding in a rat hole somewhere…When we were telling them, they said they won’t listen. Then, you have somebody who constantly engages in political buffoonery out there insulting our intelligence."

Mr. Baako further asked the public to help him smoke out Koku Anyidoho from his hiding place.

“Where is he? He should get out from the rat hole and come here. He should come . . . They should search for something for me to smoke him out.”