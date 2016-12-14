Gov’t presents some handing over notes to Nana Addo’s team

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo's transition team has confirmed the receipt of the handing over notes from some ministries.

The President-elect's Spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid, confirmed this to the media after a plenary session of the transition team on Wednesday.

“Some handing over notes of some seven ministries have been given to us. We have them so our team is also going to look at these notes and questions that will arise. We have agreed on modalities and procedures for asking questions and how those questions will be answered and et cetera,” Mr. Hamid said.

“Everything is proceeding well. There was an understanding. All of us have agreed to deal with each other on the basis of respect, trust, openness and transparency so we are very satisfied with the process.”

Remaining notes to be ready Monday

This confirmation followed the government transition team's assertion that the handing over notes from all ministries were ready , contrary to some media reports.

But the revelation that only seven ministry’s handing over notes were handed over is slightly at odds with a statement released by the government transition team on Tuesday which assured that each ministry’s handing over notes would be ready.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, also speaking after the session on Wednesday indicated that the remaining handing over notes will be ready by Monday, December 19.

Per law, all the handing-over notes were supposed to be ready by September 2016 but a few hiccups prevented this from happening, according to the Chief of Staff.

But Mr. Debrah, however, said the President-elect's transition team had agreed to wait till Monday for the remaining handing over notes.

This won't be an issue for the other side of the transition team as Mr. Hamid said this “will be perhaps the smoothest transition process that this country has ever had from both sides.”

Sub-committees created

Wednesday's meeting of the transition team was to settle on the sub-committees to be established and the composition of each committee so that the various committees can begin the process of planning the inauguration ceremony, handing over the machinery of the Civil Service among other mandates.

Mr. Hamid indicated that the all the relevant committees have been created as expected, per the remits of the law.

By the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845) the transition team is to make comprehensive arrangements to regulate the transfer of political power following a Presidential election.

This is to be done by forming various sub-committees that will be responsible for different aspects of the process of the transfer of power.

The law provides for the establishment of three specific committees; the inauguration sub-committee, the government machinery sub-committee and the presidency sub-committee and any other committees the transition team considers relevant for the performance of its functions.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana