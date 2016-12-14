Mahama to present final state of nation address, Thursday

President John Mahama is set to address Parliament for the last time next week Thursday in what is likely to be his final official engagement as president.

It will be an address on the state of nation, after serving a four year term as president.

His attempt for a second term in office was botched in an election defeat to the opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo last week Wednesday..

President Mahama's address will be in fulfillment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

He is expected to provide details of projects his government is executing and highlight some of his achievements as president.

His presentation would also herald the end of the life of the sixth Parliament of the fourth republic which would officially terminate on the 6th of January 2017.

Before Parliament terminates, the house would have to deal with some outstanding issues and bills or risk starting the whole process again when the seventh Parliament of the fourth Republic begins on January 7.

Before the seventh Parliament of the fourth Republic assumes its new life, key decisions would have to taken by the new Members of Parliament- elect.

Public Affairs Director of Parliament, Kate Addo explained to Joy News there will be the election of a new Speaker of Parliament, first and second Speakers as well as leaders of the House.

Prior to that though, the new MPs elect in the 2016 elections would have to register from 19-23 December 2016 in order for them to be given the codes that will grant them access to the chamber.

When the new Parliament opens on January 7, the MPs will now elect their new leaders.

Joy News' Parliamentary correspondent Elton John Brobbey says the majority in Parliament will propose nominees for both Speaker and First Deputy Speaker with the minority proposing a nominee for the second deputy.

All the nominees will then be voted for by members and with an overwhelming majority by the NPP, their nominations are bound to see the light of day.

Weighing the options, Brobbey, said Joe Ghartey, Papa Owusu Ankomah are some of the names making the rounds for a Speaker position.

Joe Ghartey is currently the second deputy speaker and may likely receive the nod to move a notch higher to become the Speaker.

It is not clear who the minority is considering for a second deputy Speaker position, even though names like Alban Bagbin and Haruna Iddrisu have come up.

