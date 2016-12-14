Aviation shortage palaver must be addressed now!



The Chronicle yesterday carried a story which had it that Ghana, lately the aviation fuel hub for most airlines, was suddenly facing the challenge of shortage of the commodity.

Aviation fuel, otherwise called Jet-A1, is a specialized type of petroleum-based fuel used to power aircraft. It is generally of a higher quality than fuels used in less critical applications, such as heating or road transport.

Ghana’s fuel shortage is occurring at a time foreign airlines operating in neighbouring Nigeria are reportedly panicking over a similar scourge, which they fear could affect their operations, especially as the Yuletide season beckons.

According to The Chronicle account, a foreign airline's head of operations said the hope of picking fuel at the Kotoka International Airport, despite the extra cost, was dashed last week when the Ghanaian marketer could not supply the needed quantity – out of the 30,000 litres requested to top up for the long-haul flight, the marketer provided only 15,000 litres.

“We are becoming apprehensive because that is not a good sign at all,' he said. “Without fuel, there are no flight services. In the last 12 months, there has been no fuel in Nigeria. The priority is not on aviation fuel but on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). That is the truth. Despite efforts to plan ahead with your marketers, fuel shortage can just hit you in the face. No one wants to be in that dire situation.”

Ghana became the preferred destination for most flights, after President John Dramani Mahama, in consultation with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) caused a 20% reduction in the fuel cost in August this year.

The President’s reason for the reduction was that complaints of Ghana having the highest cost of the product kept hitting him, and coupled with the fact that several airlines lifting fuel from outside Ghana.

The 20 percent reduction in the price of the commodity, which translates into about 63cents, brought the price of aviation fuel down from about US$3.14/gallon to about US$2.5/gallon.

At the reduced price level, the price of the commodity was still higher than it is sold in Benin, Nigeria, Senegal and Gambia among others.

The Chronicle is unhappy about the fuel shortage as it presents several advantages to the country. Apart from Ghanaians being denied reasonable revenue to strengthen government’s coffers, the country also risks frustrating business tourism because domestic and international travels would become expensive.

The paper understands the situation could also compel airlines to ration flights to Ghana during this festive season, especially when there is no guarantee of getting fuel in neighbouring countries for top-up.

The Chronicle, therefore urges the government to up its game by making the necessary arrangements to provide the commodity for the flights, a step which would help restore the hope of the aviation industry.