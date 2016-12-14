Calm down and face reality – Ashanti NDC to members

The Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked its members to exercise restraint following the party's defeat.

This comes a day after one of the party's known activists Yakubu Tony Aidoo, locked up the NDC's head office in the region and threatened to do same in other areas.

The angry Yakubu Tony Aidoo claimed the party leadership failed to use money allocated for the campaign judiciously, leading to their defeat.

But the NDC's Ashanti Regional Communications Director Samed Akalilu, called for calm, as the party works to correct its mistakes.

“Nobody expected this defeat, not even the greatest man of God would ever predict for anybody to believe that we were going to lose this election. Reality is now starring us in the face, it is important that we put the pieces together and start introspection and putting the needed measures in place, very workable blueprint in making sure that we bring President Mahama back in 2020.”

Samed Akalilu explained that the gentleman who locked the party’s office “is noted for showing anger in such manner; this is not the first time.”

He further called on him to be cautious.

” Let’s know that in party management you have all kinds of people; the good the bad and ugly, all of that come together to make any party progressive and formidable. Because if you go to town it doesn't matter the character of an individual, whether you are the president or the very ordinary person, we need everybody. Moving on, we've always educated them, we've always spoken to them, we are still appealing to the grass root of the party.”

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

