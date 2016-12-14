I’m not aware of any ‘last minute contracts’ – Hanna Tetteh

The spokesperson for government’s transition team, Hanna Tetteh, has said she is not aware of any last minute contracts being awarded by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC), administration days after it lost the election.

The president-elect's representative on the transition team, Yaw Osafo Marfo, expressed this concern , among others, on Wednesday morning, where he asked for some clarity from government.

But speaking to the press after the plenary session of the transition team on Wednesday, Ms. Tetteh said, “I am not aware of any contracts being awarded, I am not aware of the sale of government properties.”

On the other hand, she indicated that she was aware of an advertisement in some newspapers announcing the opening of recruitment for the Ghana Armed forces.

Ms. Tetteh, however, said it was unlikely that “the recruitment exercise will be concluded before January 7, in which case the incoming administration will have the responsibility and have the oversight to see how the exercise is concluded.”

“The question really is to make sure that whatever exercise takes place, takes place in a transparent manner and that if there are any concerns that the transition team wishes to raise, one would hope that it will be addressed,” she added.

Osafo Marfo not being alarmist

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for the President-elect’s side, Mustapha Hamid, said the earlier concerns raised by Mr. Osafo Marfo were only to draw the attention of the outgoing team for redress.

Yaw Osafo Marfo

“We take it that it is a concern that he [Osafo Marfo] expressed in order that they would address them. We were not really looking for answers. It was just a concern to say that; please look at this for us and I guess that they understood the language.”

“He didn’t put it to them as if he telling was them a matter of fact. He said this is what is in the air, in the press and so on. If it is true, please let’s stop it. If it is not true, so be it,” Mr. Hamid explained.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana