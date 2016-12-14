New clothing line begins operation in Ho

An emerging fashion house specialized in African prints, Sasa Clothing, has begun operations in the Volta regional capital of Ho.

The clothing line which has employed experienced hands produces casual and formal African outfits, accessories and African craft.

Sasa Clothing seeks to take advantage of growing opportunities in the African clothing and garments industry to enhance curb the increasing rate of graduate unemployment in the country.

Sasa in Ewe refers to garments produced by sampling different fabric prints.

The founder and CEO of Sasa Clothing, King Norbert Akpabli said, "we mooted the idea of establishing a fashion home that would equip the youth with necessary skills and provide them with jobs to contribute to the growth of the country's economy."

"We have a spacious production room, an office space attached with a showroom along the Maryland road in Ho Polytechnic. We currently have a staff strength of 20 including marketers, designers and models", he stressed.

Sasa Clothing also seeks to empower, educate, and inspire the youth by providing platforms that would make them more productive and useful to the development of Ghana.

"Our mission is to establish a clothing line that will make available a wide range of clothes for male, female, young adults and children; a clothing label that will favorably at par with international clothing labels," Sasa Clothing's mission statement reads.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare