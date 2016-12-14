NDC members not transporting auction vehicles from port- Director

The Director of Tema Port, Jacob Adorkor, has dismissed reports that some auction vehicles are being moved from the port to an unknown location by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

According to the Director, the Tema Port is under a 24-hour security surveillance therefore no vehicle can easily leave the Port without being noticed.

His comments follow allegations by the Invisible Forces vigilante group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that some NDC gurus are stealing auction cars at the Port.

But Jacob Adorkor said those claims are baseless.

“My security staff called me, informing me about the presence of a group of people at the Golden Jubilee terminal trying to find out whether people are taking vehicles out of the port; particularly confiscated vehicles. And those groups were believed to be from the National Security of the NPP, and they claimed the information was based on intelligence they had picked up from the ground so we actually assured them that GPHA has procedures in place. We have processes, we have regulations, nobody can take enter our port without any proper documentation. Above all, our porch is under 24 hour surveillance and so if there is anything like that happening we will definitely know.

“I can assure you that nobody can take a vehicle from the Port without proper documentation. You cannot do it in our Port. Our port is an international port. We do things according to rules and regulations. The measures we have put in place include getting support from Police command.”

There has been a surge in attacks and attempted takeover of some institutions by persons believed to be supporters of the NPP since the party won the election on Friday.

On Monday, some alleged NPP supporters in Accra reportedly took over the Tema Motorway toll booth.

They reportedly sacked the official designated toll collectors, and were illegally taking the tolls themselves.

Stop attacking NDC supporters

The Police had earlier warned the NPP supporters to desist from such attacks, or risk arrest and prosecution.

“The Police Administration wishes to caution those who are engaging in acts of vandalism and rowdism to desist, as Police officers who have been deployed to maintain law and order will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who break the laws of the land,” a statement from the Police added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

