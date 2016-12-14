The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Man in trouble over possession of 44.30 grams of marijuana

By GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA
Kumasi, Dec 14, GNA - A Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, has ordered a caught with 44.30 grams of marijuana to be held in prison custody.

Inusah Dramani, alias 'Dagoe', 21, pleaded not guilty to the offence and would make his next appearance on December 27.

Police Chief Inspector Hannah A. Acheampong told the court that the accused was arrested on June 16, at about 2100 hours.

This was during a special operation mounted by officers of the Asokwa Divisional Police Command to help smoke out drug peddlers in the Kumasi metropolis.

Dramani was seen riding a motorbike and when stopped and search, the drug in 25 wraps was uncovered.

The prosecution said sample of the dried leaves sent for forensic laboratory examination proved to be marijuana.

He can who thinks he can, he cannot who thinks he cannot.
By: Raymond Doe.
