Ethiopian Wins Best Employer Brand Awards

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has been awarded Africa Best Employer Brand and Business Leadership Excellence Awards at the third Edition of Africa Best Employer Brand Awards.

The Awards recognizes top organizations across Africa, who have demonstrated excellence in building the Employer Brand, through a distinct identity that is visible through HR practices; polices & strategy as an Employer of Choice.

The 'Business Leadership Excellence Award' was given to Ethiopian Group CEO in recognition of his leadership excellence, while the 'African Best Employer Brand Award 2016' was given in recognition of the valuable contribution Ethiopian was making to be the most sought after employer.

Mr Mesay Shiferaw, the Assistant Vice-president Corporate HRM, Ethiopian Group, receiving the award remarked, 'We are sincerely honoured to receive the Africa Best Employer Brand and Business Leadership Excellence Awards.

'We wish to thank the organizers and the jury for recognizing Ethiopian and our Group CEO, Mr Tewole GebreMariam, for his excellence in leadership,' he added.

He said human resource development, being one of the core pillars of their long term growth plan, vision 2025, the airline was continuously nurturing HR practices, standard work ethics and values that help them achieve their targets.

He said to this end, Ethiopian Aviation Academy was playing a paramount role in producing and fostering future leaders of the aviation industry.

'We shall continue to invest in training and empowering our employees with the required skill and knowledge to keep Ethiopian on a fast growth trajectory,' he said.

He said investing over $100 million to revamp the Ethiopian Aviation Academy was currently the largest and the most advanced center of excellence in developing skilled workforce not only for Ethiopian Airlines but also the wider African aviation industry.

Ethiopian has won several prestigious awards including Airline of the Year Award, for the fifth consecutive year, by African Airlines Association, SkyTrax World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa and Passenger Choice Awards for Best Airline in Africa.

GNA