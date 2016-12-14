Court remands four for possessing live ammunition

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded four persons for allegedly possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition.

The accused persons are Adams Alhassan; businessman, Michael Dogbema; driver, Bright Tawiah; driver and Abdul Rahman; driver.

Presenting the facts, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega told the Court that the complainants in the case were police officers from Ashiaman District.

He said on December 3, the police had intelligence that Adams, who was arrested for shooting one Mohammed at Appolonia and his accomplices, had hidden quantity of arms and ammunition at Gbetseiele, a suburb of Ashiaman.

He said on December 4, Michael, Bright, and Abdul were arrested at their various hide-outs at 'New York' Zenu near Ashiaman.

He said, however, the fifth accused person was not found but the other accused persons led police to a block factory owned by Adams and pointed at his container as where the arms and ammunition were kept.

DSP Amega said Michael, the caretaker of the place and who had the key in his possession, opened the door for the police and a search conducted revealed for SMG rifles, three SLR rifles, one G3 rifle, 12 assorted magazines and about one thousand and eighty-nine live ammunition was found hidden among cement bags.

GNA