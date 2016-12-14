MTN holds Carols night on December 16

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA - MTN Ghana will hold its sixth Nine Lessons and Carols service, which promises to be exciting and engaging on December, 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event will feature supporting artistes like Joe Mettle, Mzvee, the Accra Symphony Orchestra, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, MTN's Viva Voices and Paulina Oduro.

The rest are Cece Twum, the Dansoman Youth Choir, Nana Perbi, Boadiwaa and MTN Hitmaker season '5' winner and Kevin.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Cynthia Lumor, the Corporate Services Executive, said Hip-life superstar, Kwaw Kese promised an exciting performance for patrons of the event.

'The king of the streets', who is known for thrilling his audience with bewildering theatrics says the evening will be very entertaining,' it added.

MTN's Nine Lessons and Carols Service is organized annually to usher MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

The statement said, the event also offered MTN the opportunity to celebrate their subscribers, staff and other stakeholders for their support throughout the year.

'It's been a great year and we owe much of our accomplishments to our stakeholders. 'Just like everything MTN does, this year's carols service promises to surpass all expectations,' it said.

Over the years, the MTN carols service has become an anticipated event, well loved by MTN customers and members of the public for the fantastic organization and the staging of many seasoned artistes.

GNA