Ethiopian Graduates 107 Cabin Crew and Catering Professionals

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA - Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest aviation academy in Africa, has graduated 107 Cabin Crew and Catering professionals.

The Academy, a full International Civil Aviation Organization TRAINAIR PLUS Member designated as a Regional Centre of Excellence, is also an International Air Transport Association Authorized Global Training Centre.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, after presenting diplomas and awards to the graduates said: 'Ethiopian has managed to march ahead of today's stiff global airline industry competition, and remain strong and profitable over the past decades due to the exceptional commitment and proficiency of its employees.'

He encouraged the graduating students to carry on with the transcendent corporate culture and work ethic, and sustain the legacy of the airlines' proud 70 years of history and success.

'Ethiopian technology leadership, owning the largest and most modern In-flight Catering Centre in Africa, and operating the youngest and most modern fleet in the industry, will clearly enhance your professional competence and make you ready for the next African Aviation development,' he told the new professionals.

Since its inception in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy has graduated aviation professionals in multiple skills and capacities: Pilots, Aircraft technicians, Cabin crew, Marketing, Catering professionals and others in the area of Ground operations and Management and Leadership courses.

In the 2016 academic year alone, Ethiopian Aviation Academy has trained close to 1500 aviation professionals.

