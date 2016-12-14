President- Elect salutes Ga State for electoral victory

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Dodowa, (GAR), Dec. 14, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-Elect, has commended the chiefs and people of the Greater Accra Region for the massive endorsement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary Election.

Nana Akufo-Addo noted: 'I thank the people of the Greater Accra Region for taking the message of the NPP to heart and for voting massively for the NPP. We had 14 seats before the elections on December 7. We now have 21 seats, and I also had 52 per cent of the valid votes in Greater Accra.

'So as we speak now, the NPP is the majority party in the Greater Accra Region. I thank you the traditional rulers and the people of Greater Accra for this massive show of support.'

Nana Akufo-Addo stated during a courtesy call on the Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa which also set the stage for broader consultation with traditional rulers across the country for counselling to build a progressive and prosperous nation.

He said: 'In such an important job as the President of the Republic, I would need the advice of eminent persons like you. You are the traditional rulers of the Ga State.

'If I do something which is not in order, please do not hesitate to point it out to me. My doors are always open to you. I want all of you to help me so we can do a good job for all Ghanaians.'

Nana Akufo-Addo appealed for the unflinching support of the Regional House of Chiefs.

'The elections have been conducted and, as you know, I emerged victorious. So, I thought it proper to come here again and thank you for your support and for the words of encouragement you offered me. I am truly grateful,' he said.

He said: 'All the things I said I was going to do for the Region during my campaign, I will fulfil it. They were not just campaign or platform talk. Amongst them include the construction of a harbour at Jamestown and landing sites at Teshie.

'We want Ghana to move forward. Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah first President of Ghana referred to this country as the Black Star of Africa. The Black Star has to shine for everybody to make it in our nation.'

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the President of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs, on behalf of the Ga State thanked Nana Akufo-Addo for the respect and honour shown to the House by his visit.

'You called on us before the election, and you have called on us again after your victory. This shows us that you hold us in high esteem and we thank you for that. Whatever we can do to help your Presidency succeed, we will do it. Ghana must succeed, so we can create a bright future for our children,' he added.

Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, who accompanied Nana Akufo-Addo to the meeting, also thanked the Chiefs and people for the massive support given to her husband and the NPP on December 7.

She urged the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Region to call on her at anytime, assuring them of a listening ear, and the fulfilment of the pledges made to the region by the President-Elect on the campaign trail.

GNA