NDC rewarded with seats in Kpone-Katamanso, four others

Tema, Dec 14, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just ended general elections lost a huge number of parliamentary seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) even at constituencies deemed to be strongholds of the ruling government.

As names of some of the bigwigs of parliament including ministers were being announced on the numerous radio and television stations for being shown the door by their electorates, others whose ballots were still being collated could not be still as they don't know what was in the pipeline for them.

Some of the bigwigs who failed to win the seat for the NDC were Miss Hannah Tetteh, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for Awutu Senya West, Amadu Sorogho of Madina-Abokobi, Baba Jamal, MP for Akwatia, Sena Okity Duah, MP for Ledzokuku and Deputy Minister Fisheries and Aqua Culture, Paul Evans Aidoo, MP for Sefwi-Wiawso and former Western Regional Minster, among others.

Even though the electorates punished the NDC in some constituencies, the party managed to retain their dominance in the Kpone-Katamanso, Ningo-Prampram, Shai-Osodoku, Ada West and Ada constituencies as voters showed their unflinching support for the party.

Kpone-Katamanso

At the Kpone-Katamanso constituency, Mr Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Greater Accra Regional Minster and incumbent MP was retained with 30,541 votes as against the 27,001 his closest contender Solomon Tettey Appiah, of the NPP got.

The win meant Mr Afotey Agbo has been given the chance to represent his people for the fourth consecutive time in Parliament.

Even though he won, he lost about 3, 048 votes out of the 33,598 he won with during the 2012 elections. Mr Appiah on the other hand gained 3,017 votes in addition to the 23,984 votes he received in 2012.

Mr Afotey Agbo after his win attributed the reduction in his votes to some members of his party campaigning against him for selfish reasons. According to him monies were also given to some of them to vote 'skirt and blouse'.

Being a native of Nungua also contributed to him losing heavily in Kpone, as the people of Kpone were bent on getting an MP from their midst.

He however won due to his affable nature, championing of developmental works in the constituency including making the roads in the area motorable, lobbying for the construction of one of the day secondary schools in Kpone, among others.

Ningo-Prampram

Mr Samuel Nartey George, popularly known as Sam Dzata George, won the seat for the NDC in the Ningo-Prampram constituency with a difference of 10,272 as he polled 23,860 votes over the 13,588 his closest contender Mr Sylvester Tetteh, of the NPP garnered in the polls.

Mr Sam George's win was a great improvement over the 21,178 the current MP, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah won the seat with in 2012. The NPP Mr Tetteh on the other hand lost some 3,534 from what the 17,122 he got in 2012.

The MP-elect managed to retain the seat for the NDC despite some alleged mechanizations by some aggrieved members of his party who supported the incumbent MP during the primaries.

In 2012, the people of Ningo massively voted for the NPP Mr Tetteh as according to them they were fed up with Mr E.T. Mensah who hailed from Prampram. They accused him of developing his hometown and Ningo hence incurring their wrath.

The situation in the 2016 election was however different as both Mr Sam George and Mr Tetteh hailed from Ningo making it difficult for the NPP to get that sympathy vote from that town.

Shai-Osudoku

The Shai-Osudoku constituency which is made up of 52 and 55 Shai and Osodoku villages respectively, voted massively to retain the seat for the NDC with a new MP Mrs Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

Mrs Ocloo received 20,114 votes as against the NPP's Mr Stephen Nene Oyortey 6,518, Mr Emmanuel Martey Tettey of the Progressive People's Party's (PPP) 3,203 and 154 votes polled by Mr Solomon Narh Boih.

The MP-elect who decided to contest for the seat to honour her deceased husband who was then the NDC's parliamentary candidate won big as she received some sympathy votes from electorates.

Her campaign team also embarked on an intensive house to house campaign exercise which gave the electorates especially the grassroots members a sense of belonging.

The contributions of Mr Kpessah Whyte, who lost to her in the primaries, also helped project the NDC as having a united front in the constituency. He supported her campaign with money and logistics.

Ada East

The MP for Ada East, Madam Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe Ghansah, also did not disappoint the NDC as she received 18,707 forming 79.13 per cent of the votes. The other candidates polled 3,137 for the NPP's Mr Sanakey Kanor, 1,006 for the NDP's Mr Manasseh Asupah and Mr Daniel Katey Ossah of the Convention People's Party (CPP) was rewarded with 435 of the votes.

Madam Ghansah's big win as been attributed to her presence in the constituency. Residents praised her for being there whenever her help was needed.

She ensured the provision of sea defence projects, helped farmers with implements and other farm needs to boom their farming activities in the area. A tomato factory was also inaugurated under her leadership.

Ada West

The incumbent MP for the Ada West constituency, Mr Christian Korletey Otuteye, retained his seat with a total vote of 13,269 as against the 11,342 Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom of the NPP gained.

It is however interesting to note that despite his winning, the presidential candidate for the NDC President John Dramani Mahama received 16,426 votes, 3,157 more than what Mr Otuteye won with.

On the other hand, Mr Agorhom received 3,552 more votes over the 7,790 the NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo received. This is an indication that most of the NDC sympathizers voted for President Mahama and the NPP parliamentary candidate.

Even though the electorates were determined to change their MP, he narrowly won to retain his position. The MP during the campaign period provided streetlights in the constituency, donated exercise books to schools, helped completed a school building, ICT centre, library and police offices for the area but one thing remains obvious- his declining popularity.

