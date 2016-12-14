EU hails Niger for sharply cutting migrant flow to Europe

Migrants from west Africa travel north through Niger to the Mediterranean coast ofÂ Libya, where smugglers put them on rickety boats to Italy. By Andreas Solaro (AFP/File)

Brussels (AFP) - The EU on Wednesday hailed Niger for sharply curbing the flow of irregular migrants coming to Europe as Brussels steps up aid-for-cooperation efforts with African countries.

At a European Union summit Thursday in Brussels, leaders are to discuss a European Commission report showing Niger has cut the number of migrants from 70,000 in May to 1,500 in November.

"The main success story is going to be Niger," a senior EU official told reporters on the eve of the summit and a visit to Brussels by the impoverished African country's president Mahamadou Issoufou.

The EU is seeking aid-for-cooperation "compacts" with Niger as well as Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mali and Senegal by early next year, when the weather improves and migrants are likely to head en masse again to Europe.

Migrants from west Africa travel north through Niger to the Mediterranean coast of Libya, where smugglers put them on rickety boats to Italy, which received a record number of 175,000 people this year.

The EU has been turning its sights on the Libya-to-Italy passage since a March deal with Turkey dramatically slowed the number of migrants landing in Greece, the main entry point for Europe last year in the worst migration crisis since World War II.

The EU is also training the Libyan coast guard to stop migrant smuggling but the UN-backed Government of National Accord is struggling to end a civil conflict.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation EU, said Niger had not only cut the numbers but also helped repatriate 4,430 migrants to their home countries.

It said it has earmarked another 500 million euros to an emergency trust fund for the five African countries, bringing the total to more than 2.3 billion euros.

The fund, announced at an EU-Africa summit in Malta last year, is meant to help finance development projects and so ease the poverty driving migrants to Europe.