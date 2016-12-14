I Haven’t Resigned From Politics – Amidu Sulemani

Former Road and Transport minister Amin Amidu Sulemani has dismissed claims that he has resigned from politics following his defeat in last week’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

The Chronicle newspaper on Wednesday reported that the MP for Sissala East announced his departure from politics in an interview with the paper after he was thrashed in the polls by the NPP’s candidate in the constituency.

But in a statement, Mr Sulemana said he has not granted any such interview to the Chronicle and its reporter since he lost the seat.

“I wish to state without any equivocation that the source of the story and the Chronicle reporter in the Upper West region Mr. Farouk Musa has never interviewed me and I have not had any interaction with him after the 7, December 2016 elections.

“Ever since the election results was pronounced by the electoral commission till date, I have not spoken or interacted with any journalist about my political career or social life. I have not considered taking such a decision as an astute politician who has served about 34 years in the political activities of this country. The story has no credibility. It is bogus and a calculated attempt to undermine my good works rendered to the good people of my constituency, region and the country at large,” the statement said.

President Mahama and the governing NDC were defeated in last week’s presidential and parliamentary polls by the NPP led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NPP trashed the ruling party by about one million votes and also won majority of the parliamentary seats.