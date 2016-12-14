Blame Rawlings for NDC’s ‘humiliating defeat’ – Nukpenu

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, is blaming the party's founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings for contributing to the party’s loss in the general elections.

According to him, Jerry John Rawlings publicly painted the party as corrupt, which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) capitalized on to campaign against them.

Some political analysts have said a lot of Ghanaians voted against the NDC over the recurring corruption scandals under the Mahama-led administration.

The NPP won with an overwhelming 53.85% of the total votes cast, against the NDC's 44.4%.

In an Citi News interview, Anthony Nukpenu said Mr. Rawlings cannot be left out of the blame game.

“We as a party we have a founder in the person of Jerry John Rawlings and as party members we felt he should be a protective cover for the party and the government; but he chose to arm the opposition against us. The NPP got to our heels by campaigning against us heavily on this so called corruption perception and anytime they made that claim they claimed that the founder of the NDC is the one who said the president is the most corrupt person and his appointees are very corrupt so they should be voted out. So if you have this message being used against you by your political opponents and courtesy the founder of your party, it goes a long way to affect your political fortunes. And that has been one of the tools that caused us to have this humiliating defeat,” he argued.

Why did Akufo-Addo thank Rawlings?

Nukpenu expressed anger over president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo’s expression of gratitude to former president Rawlings during his acceptance speech last Friday, after he was declared winner of Ghana's polls.

“One of the tools he gave them was corruption, and Nana Akufo-Addo in his acceptance speech congratulated him. On what basis was he congratulating him, thanking him so much for what he has done for him?”

Rawlings shut his doors at us but met NPP

The NDC Greater Accra Regional Organizer, also lamented that the former President closed his doors to the NDC, yet met with some NPP executives prior to the election

“We as a party making moves to have a meeting with our founder, he will not agree, but he has the time and opportunity to open his doors with Volta Regional NPP executives to have meeting with him. What is he telling the world? So things have gone bad, we don't want to go there. I know the several moves that we made when we needed him and he turned us down. He has brought us to opposition which has been his call, so he should call us; we are ready to go to him.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

