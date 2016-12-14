Here Is What You Should Know About itel S11

itel Ghana launched their super sleek S11 mobile phone not long ago here in Accra. Most people had raised eyebrows as to whether this new model of itel Ghana could make any difference in the new demanding gadget era we find ourselves today.

Fortunately, i have had the opportunity to use the new S11 by itel and below are 6 facts about this unique device that you never thought to be possible. ( The points are not in any particular order)

S11 COMES WITH 3 UNIQUE COLOURS

When it comes to smart phones, colours are one inevitably necessary component. itel mobile understands the diverseness of its users, hence providing them 3 amazing colours to suit their taste; Rose Gold, Champagne Gold and Space Grey with a curved back of just 8.7mm panel thick that will make your S11 fit well in your palm.

S11HAS 5 WAYS TO UNLOCK A SCREEN, INCLUDING VOICE RECOGNITION

You never expected this, did you? Well itel mobile wants to make you an artist if you are already then a great one of course because you can design your own lock screen. The sectional design of lock screen makes it possible for users to set their favourite color in the bottom. And ooops did I say it has voice unlock? it does have voice recognition unlock and 4 others; swipe, pattern, pin and password to unlock, for trusted privacy experience.

THE BATTERY CAPACITY CAN SUPPORT ONE FULL DAY OF HEAVY USE

The removable 2,400mAh battery can play video non-stop for 7 hours, play music for 27 hours and talk continuously for 25 hours; now this is a real value for money.

A preloaded power saver app also prolongs the standby time.

S11 IS EXCEPTIONALLY GREAT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA FREAKS LIKE MYSELF

Do you belong to the Y age? Have you lost count of your social media accounts? A social media freak? Then if you are not using S11 then you are really missing. With S11 you can manage multiple user accounts on the same device. Apps that support multiple accounts like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter skype etc. has been pre-installed on the device with 6.0 android operating system. All you need to do is to open the multiple accounts app, click 'add' close the app you want to add click the log in one account yiikes you good to go! Better still, the 8GB ROM plus 1GB RAM with up to 32GB will give you a faster app opening, more dissipated web page loads faster games and faster multi tasking.

S11 ONE OF THE BEST PHONES ON THE PLANET FOR SELFIES - HERE IS WHY!

it has a whoopy 5 beauty level in total to help airbrush your selfies to get a smooth and shiny skin in the photo.

Moreover, Front facing camera can cover the area wide up to 84 degrees angle which helps cram more stuff inside the frame even without a selfie stick. It has a 5.0MP front camera and a 5.0 auto focus back camera which is just perfect for your photo experience

THE MAGIC IPS SCREEN

The ideal 5'' IPS screen provides the greatest viewing angles, super bright display and sharper contrast. It’s not too small to hurt eyes and not too big to be hard to handle.

I must say that the itel s11 is one of the most fashionable distinctive and yet useful mobile phone for modern African renaissance.

