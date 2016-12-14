NEX Group Urge Ghanaians To Support Nana Akufo-Addo

Mr. Williams Klogo, Projects Coordinator of NEX Group has urged the people of Ghana to support Presidenrt Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to execute hs duties as President in a peaceful nation.

In his congratulatory message he commended the people of Ghana for learning much about Democracy and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President John Dramani Mahama for showing true love for the nation and exceptional leadership qualities in accepting defeat and preparedness to hand over peacefully in early January next year

NEX Group of Companies Security Alliance congratulated Ghanaians for displaying their maturity in Democracy in the very peaceful elections and the Country’s president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his success at the Dec. 7, 2016 poll.

“We applaud the Ghanaian people. It is an extraordinary sign of Ghana’s strength and resilience as a country that there has been this election with its outcome accepted so clearly” said Mr Williams Klogo, Projects Coordinator.

“We commend President John Dramani Mahama, for graciously conceding defeat, this is what makes us proud as Ghanaians” he added.

“We also commend the country’s security agencies for their professional deployments throughout the election period. We edge all Ghanaians to unite and support the new administration” he stressed.

NEX is administered and managed by well-motivated Ghanaians of vast experience tapped from the British Army with credentials as security instructors, VVIP protection, NEX have over the past years voluntary provided security assistance to the Ghana High Commission UK and will continue to do so.