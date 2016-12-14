Liquidator Of DKM Micro-Finance To Release New List For Payment Of Validated Claims

Unhappy customers of DKM outside of the offices



Depositors of DKM Microfinance with outstanding claims can from Wednesday check at their respective designated locations for details about the second round of payments scheduled to start next Monday, December 19.

The official liquidator is set to release a list of verified claims later Wednesday for onward payment next week after extending the period for the first round of payments by some days.

This also follows the completion of the manual validation of the claims by the contracted firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

The second round of payments according to the Official Liquidator was re-scheduled to Monday, 19 December due to logistical challenges.

The depositors are to receive their claims at eight GCB branches designated as recipient banks in Brong Ahafo, Upper east and Upper West regions.

Read below the Official Liquidator’s notice to Creditors:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DKM DIAMOND MICROFINANCE LIMITED (''DKM'')

(IN OFFICIAL LIQUIDATION)

Pursuant to the revocation of the operating licence of DKM on 29th February 2016 by the Bank of Ghana (''BOG'') following the inability of the company to fulfil its obligations towards its depositors and creditors, the Central Bank in accordance with section 68(1) of the Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673) appointed the Registrar General as the Official Liquidator (''OL'') for the purposes of winding up the affairs of ''DKM''.

The ''OL'' in accordance with section 7 of the Bodies Corporate (Official Liquidations) Act, 1963 (Act 180) placed ''DKM'' in Official Liquidation on 29th March 2016 and is conducting the Official Liquidation of the company in accordance with the provisions of Act 180.

1. Rescheduling of second round of dividend payments

We refer to the OL's press release dated 29th November 2016 and the subsequent posting of lists of depositors and the respective dates on which they were to be paid their dividends at the eight (8) GCB Banks designated as Recipient banks in Brong Ahafo, Upper east and Upper west regions.

The OL wishes to inform depositors that as a result of logistical challenges, the payments which were scheduled to commence on Wednesday,14 December 2016, have been rescheduled to Monday, 19 December 2016.

Depositors are to take note of their new respective payment dates on the lists to be repasted on Wednesday, 14 December 2016, at the designated locations where the previous lists were pasted. Depositors are to note that lists will also be pasted at the Registrar General Department's offices in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, to enable depositors to ascertain their due date for payment.

The lists will also be available on the Website of the Registrar General's Department (www.rgd.gov.gh)

The OL regrets the inconvenience the rescheduling of the payments may cause depositors.

2. Payment to depositors who made deposits through Agencies of DKM Branches

The OL wishes to bring to the notice of DKM depositors who made deposits/investments through Agents of DKM in various towns/regions outside DKM's branch operational jurisdictions that, the DKM agents deposited their funds at specific branches of DKM in Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

Depositors who made deposits through agents of DKM at the locations indicated in the table below, would be paid their dividends at the following GCB recipient bank branches:

DKM Agency Corresponding DKM Branch GCB Recipient Bank Branch Accra Sunyani GCB Sunyani Kade Sunyani GCB Sunyani Kintampo Techiman GCB Techiman Kumasi Sunyani GCB Sunyani Lawra Wa GCB Wa Nandom Wa GCB Wa Navorongo Bolgatanga GCB Bolgatanga Odumasi Sunyani GCB Sunyani Offinso Sunyani GCB Sunyani Tamale Techiman GCB Bolgatanga Tumu Wa GCB Wa Wapaani Wa GCB Wa

Please note that the OL will negotiate final payments with depositors whose claims are not fully satisfied under this second round of payments.

The OL will communicate further updates on the payment process in subsequent press releases as necessary.

OFFICIAL LIQUIDATOR

DKM DIAMOND MICROFINANCE LTD

(IN OFFICIAL LIQUIDATION)

