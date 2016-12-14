The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 14 December 2016

Tanker Explosion Destroys 7 Cars And Shop

By Daily Guide
The burnt down fuel tanker
The burnt down fuel tanker

Seven vehicles and a shop were burnt to ashes, Tuesday night, when a fuel tanker exploded at Ejisu-Besease on the Kumasi-Accra road.

It took personnel of the fire service hours to bring the ravaging fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, though eyewitnesses suspect the fuel tanker may have developed mechanical fault.

No casualty was recorded as the affected vehicles had no occupants at the time of the explosion.

The KNUST Fire commander, DO2 Francis Darko-Kono acknowledged that his team had a hectic time in fighting the fire but managed to bring it under control eventually. He said investigation has commenced to establish the actual cause of the fire.

-3news

General News

