President-Elect to Meet Asanteman Council Today

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to meet the Asanteman Council in the Ashanti region today December 14.

Nana Addo left Accra Tuesday after meeting with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Residents of Kumasi have called on him to be a unifier and also fulfil the campaign promises he made to the people of Ghana.

Nana Addo is visiting Kumasi for the first time after his victory in the December 7 polls.

He is also expected to meet party leaders, the clergy and some traders at the Kumasi Central Market. He is expected back in Accra on Thursday December 15.

-Starrfmonline