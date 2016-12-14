Madina ICGC holds health screening for residents

As part of efforts to build a healthy society, the Madina branch of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) “Salem Temple” has organized a health screening exercise for residents of Madina Estates, a suburb in Accra, and its environs.

The exercise which took place in the community attracted over 700 persons who were screened for various medical exercises such as malaria test, blood glucose test, blood pressure, eye test and NHIS registration as well as NHIS renewal.

The rest of the screening included counselling, weight and height check.

The church also used the exercise to immunise children in the area against some diseases. Some residents were also registered unto the National Health Insurance Scheme while others some got theirs renewed.

The Head Pastor of the Madina ICGC, Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Hackman, said the church as part of its responsibilities is to ensure people who live around have healthy lives in order to serve God well.

“We want to help the society in any way we can to ensure a healthy society. The church will continue to offer such services to improve the quality of life of people,” Rev. Hackman said.

Some beneficiaries of the exercise expressed their appreciation to the church and requested them to regularly visit the area with more social support services.

Credit: Madina ICGC