The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Health | 14 December 2016 13:06 CET

Madina ICGC holds health screening for residents

By CitiFMonline

As part of efforts to build a healthy society, the Madina branch of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) “Salem Temple” has organized a health screening exercise for residents of Madina Estates, a suburb in Accra, and its environs.

The exercise which took place in the community attracted over 700 persons who were screened for various medical exercises such as malaria test, blood glucose test, blood pressure, eye test and NHIS registration as well as NHIS renewal.

The rest of the screening included counselling, weight and height check.

The church also used the exercise to immunise children in the area against some diseases.  Some residents were also registered unto the National Health Insurance Scheme while others some got theirs renewed.

The Head Pastor of the Madina ICGC, Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Hackman, said the church as part of its responsibilities is to ensure people who live around have healthy lives in order to serve God well.

“We want to help the society in any way we can to ensure a healthy society. The church will continue to offer such services to improve the quality of life of people,” Rev. Hackman said.

Some beneficiaries of the exercise expressed their appreciation to the church and requested them to regularly visit the area with more social support services.


Credit: Madina ICGC

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Health

seek ye bread for the soul, for that of the flesh shall be vanity.
By: kwaku baafi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img