General News | 14 December 2016 13:06 CET

AMA clamps down on street hawkers at Circle Interchange [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) taskforce, is clamping down on street hawkers at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange.

The hawkers who were cleared off the streets a few weeks ago, returned after the elections.

Some of the hawkers told Citi News’ Caleb Kudah that they have resorted to selling their wares on the pedestrian walkway because they do not have other options.

“We do not have spaces in the market. This is the only place where we can sell our wares.”


