Fuel tanker explodes in Ejisu

At least five vehicles have been completely burnt to ashes after a fuel tanker exploded at Ejisu-Besease on the Kumasi-Accra road last night.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Semakor Fiadzo said, no casualties were recorded following the swift intervention by fire officers to bring the situation under control.

He said their attention was drawn to the incident through a distress call around 10:30pm on Tuesday adding that “at the time the first pump got there the tanker was engulfed and seeing the state of the tanker he called for assistance.”

He said in all they used five tankers to bring the fire under control.

“There were some cars packed by the road side so the heat was transferred to those cars and they were also set ablaze. There was one story building just close to where the tanker caught fire. So we realized that the building was threatened so we had to control the situation by cooling the building so that it does not catch fire.”

Semakor Fiadzo explained that though the driver of the tanker absconded before they arrived at the scene their preliminary investigations suggest leakage or electrical fault on the tanker.

“As to the driver of the tanker, the driver absconded before we got there. There was no casualty because we were able to contain the situation. We are looking at either an electrical problem or maybe some spillage, but we are still conducting our investigation and we will come out with the appropriate findings,” the fire officer added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin