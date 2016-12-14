The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Business & Finance | 14 December 2016 11:06 CET

Christmas buzz missing in major markets in Accra [Audio]

By CitiFMonline

With barely two weeks to Christmas day it appears the buzz that usually surrounds the holiday season is missing this time round.

A visit to some major markets in Accra show business activities are yet to pick up a week after the country’s general and parliamentary elections.

Checks by Citibusinessnews.com at the Dome market in Accra reveal that despite the usual hassle and bustle of the market, there is hardly any display of the usual Christmas goodies one would expect to find as the season approaches.

Some of the traders attributed the slowdown in activities on the elections but were confident the situation will change by next week.

“Sales have really picked up and I expect to record more sales in the coming days,” one vendor stated.

Click below to listen to full audio

In addition, the traders say they are less expectant of increase in prices of certain products like rice, oil, tin tomatoes among others around this period and into the festive season.

“The market is not too good but it has improved and I believe my sales will get better in the coming days. The prices of my goods are likely to remain the same,” another asserted.

A butcher also affirmed to Citi Business News that the prices of his products are likely to remain stable for the period.

“It is true that Christmas is just around the corner but we are yet to see it reflect in our sales we however remain hopeful things will get better. I'm not sure of changing the price of my goats.”

Meanwhile sale of clothes which players an integral role for most people during the festive period appears to have picked up significantly.

Some traders in clothes who spoke to Citi Business News said they expect trading activities to pick up significantly in the coming days.

“Now sales have picked up. It slowed down during the election but it has picked up, again and I am extremely hopeful it will get better,” one clothes trader observed.


By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

death never spare the wicked, but takes him away.
By: by;king j
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img