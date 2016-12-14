Christmas buzz missing in major markets in Accra [Audio]

With barely two weeks to Christmas day it appears the buzz that usually surrounds the holiday season is missing this time round.

A visit to some major markets in Accra show business activities are yet to pick up a week after the country’s general and parliamentary elections.

Checks by Citibusinessnews.com at the Dome market in Accra reveal that despite the usual hassle and bustle of the market, there is hardly any display of the usual Christmas goodies one would expect to find as the season approaches.

Some of the traders attributed the slowdown in activities on the elections but were confident the situation will change by next week.

“Sales have really picked up and I expect to record more sales in the coming days,” one vendor stated.

Click below to listen to full audio



In addition, the traders say they are less expectant of increase in prices of certain products like rice, oil, tin tomatoes among others around this period and into the festive season.

“The market is not too good but it has improved and I believe my sales will get better in the coming days. The prices of my goods are likely to remain the same,” another asserted.

A butcher also affirmed to Citi Business News that the prices of his products are likely to remain stable for the period.

“It is true that Christmas is just around the corner but we are yet to see it reflect in our sales we however remain hopeful things will get better. I'm not sure of changing the price of my goats.”

Meanwhile sale of clothes which players an integral role for most people during the festive period appears to have picked up significantly.

Some traders in clothes who spoke to Citi Business News said they expect trading activities to pick up significantly in the coming days.

“Now sales have picked up. It slowed down during the election but it has picked up, again and I am extremely hopeful it will get better,” one clothes trader observed.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana