Ethiopian airlines to spread its wings to Oslo 

Ethiopian Airlines will commence scheduled five weekly flights to Oslo, Norway via Stockholm with the ultra – modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner effective March 26, 2017.

Oslo is the capital, most populous city and governmental centre in Norway, a hub to the Norwegian trade, banking, industry and shipping.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “With Africa's economic boom and its growing trade, investment, business and tourism ties with Europe in general and Norway in particular, Ethiopian is pleased to provide the essential air connectivity that will serve as the engine for the continued growth of these relations. In addition to serving the growing travel needs between Oslo and Africa, we will be able to offer efficient connections between Africa and Central/Eastern Europe in cooperation with our Star Alliance partners.

“The inclusion of Oslo in the Ethiopian network is part of Ethiopian Vision 2025 of connecting Africa with the major world economic and financial hubs. I would like to thank all who worked hard towards making this route possible.”

Ethiopian will be deploying the most modern aircraft in the world on this flight, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which not only offers unparalleled on-board comfort to passengers, but is also the world's most environmentally friendly aircraft with its lower fuel usage and noise emissions. Ethiopian's Boeing 787 Dreamliner is configured with 24 business class and 246 economy seats, all of which are equipped with on-demand video monitors featuring a variety of entertainment options.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana