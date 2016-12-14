New Dawn, New Direction

Eventually, a new government is on the verge of being installed following a hectic general election. The expectations of Ghanaians are rather high and it is justifiable given their long suffering under a government whose policies did not appear to assuage the socio-economic challenges they had endured for eight years.

The outgoing ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) was ousted for bad governance foisted on the people and its attendant hydra-headed fallouts, among others.

Nana Akufo-Addo came to power after promising to address the aforementioned problems which have bedeviled and stalled the country's growth and threatened the livelihood of countless households.

As he settles down to tackle these problems with his team even before formally swearing the oath of office, he is already contending with the hassle of party supporters demanding to be appointed as players in the incoming administration.

While this is a normal phenomenon in all dispensations across the democratic world, we ask that such applicants, as it were, let service to the country be the watchword.

Self-aggrandizement, graft and those factors which earned for the outgoing government the unenviable tag of corruption and served as catalyst for their exit should not be the driving urge by such applicants.

Ghanaians now understand the power of the thumb and would always change non-performing governments when the time is due.

They did it for the Mahama-led government and would not hesitate to do same for Nana Akudo-Addo in the unlikely event of him going the way of President John Mahama.

Even after the distribution of an unprecedented volume of goodies ranging from head-pans to Land Cruisers and even houses, the Mahama government was rejected emphatically, a feat unrivalled by any since the Union Jack was lowered over five decades ago.

Whoever takes over the mantle of political leadership, as Nana has done, must be strong-willed, committed to the cause of Ghana's progress and ready to push for the provision of jobs.

Nana Akufo-Addo must not fail the people of Ghana, lest they suffer broken hearts. Ghanaians have reposed their confidence in him and would want to witness the country launched for a marked transformation with the old ways of dirty politics giving way to decency.

We have faith in Nana Addo to do as he promised his compatriots but would ask that whoever is engaged to serve in his government share in his vision.

Let them eschew hubris which the appointees of the outgoing government exhibited excessively and incurred the wrath of Ghanaians.

Those who refuse to be in line but rather pursue their selfish projects should not be spared the rod by the new President as his predecessor did.

Assuming power at this critical moment in the history of Ghana exerts unusual pressure on the new President, but it is our hope that with determination and focus he would cover appreciable grounds which can launch the country onto the path of remarkable economic growth.